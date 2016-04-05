Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Francophone Film Festival will be held in Azerbaijan. Report was told in the French Embassy to Azerbaijan, the festival that will start on April 5 with the screening of Lithuanian documentary "The fulfillment of the promise: Secrets of Vilnius".

As part of the Film Festival, Romanian film "Love Building"(2013) will be shown on April 6, on April 7 - Greek film "The Cherry Orchard" (1999), on April 8 - Egyptian film "Gismet (Al Massira)" (1997), on April 9 - Moroccan film "Andalusia, my love!" (2012), on April 10 - Belgian animated film "Ernest and Celestine" (2012).

Francophone Film Festival in Baku will last until April 17.

At the same time, from April 10 to 16 will be held an international chess tournament for children in Baku.

Francophone Days will also be held on April 22 in Ganja.