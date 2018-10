Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan jointly with the Institute of Yunus Emre will hold events in Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

Report was told in Embassy of Turkey, folk dances, Turkish crafts will be shown in the event,.

According to the information, on March 19, these events will be held in Ganja, on March 20 - in Sheki, on March 21 - in Baku on March 22 - in Nakhchivan.