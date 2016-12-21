 Top
    Close photo mode

    Florence hosts exhibition featuring Azerbaijan's contemporary architecture

    The exhibition includes about 20 projects

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Florence, Italy hosts an exhibition named "Modern Architecture of Azerbaijan", Report informs referring to the Italian media.

    The exhibition dedicated to the latest developments of Azerbaijani modern architecture, will end on December 22.

    The exhibition presents about 20 architectural projects.

    The exhibition is organized by the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction with assistance of the Foundation Romualdo Del Bianco.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi