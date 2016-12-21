Florence hosts exhibition featuring Azerbaijan's contemporary architecture

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Florence, Italy hosts an exhibition named "Modern Architecture of Azerbaijan", Report informs referring to the Italian media.
The exhibition dedicated to the latest developments of Azerbaijani modern architecture, will end on December 22.
The exhibition presents about 20 architectural projects.
The exhibition is organized by the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction with assistance of the Foundation Romualdo Del Bianco.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
