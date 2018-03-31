 Top
    Close photo mode

    First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of Magsud Ibrahimbayov Creative Center

    She viewed conditions created in the building

    Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ The opening ceremony of the Creative Center named after Magsud Ibrahimbayov has been held in Icheri Sheher, Baku.

    Report informs, the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the conditions created in the building of the Center.

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, Magsud Ibrahimbayov’s wife Anna Ibrahimbayova, first Deputy Director General of Russia’s TASS news agency Mikhail Gusman and rector of Baku Musical Academy Farhad Badalbayli made speeches at the ceremony.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi