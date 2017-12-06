 Top
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva opens new building of Mashtagha Cultural Center

    Mehriban Aliyeva cut ribbon symbolizing the opening

    Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the inauguration of a new building of the Cultural Center named after Hajiaga Abbasov in Mashtagha settlement, Sabunchu district, Baku city.

    Report informs, Mehriban Aliyeva cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.

    Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva of the works done here.

