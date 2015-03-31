 Top
    Filming of Ali and Nino goes on

    For this reason, entering the fortress from the 1st to the 14th of April will be limited

    Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ In April, shooting a film of the Qurban Said Ali and Nino.

    Report informs, this information disseminated by the Office of the Old City State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

    Due to the filming the entry and movement of vehicles in the Old City will be limited from the 1st to the 14th of April.

    From April 4 traffic at the city walls Gosha Gala will be completely halted, and enter the fortress with Neftchilar Avenue allowed only to residents and the Old City with an electronic residence card.

    Filming will take place mainly in the area of the fortress gates Gosha Gala on Asaf Zeynalli street.

    Office of the Old CityState Historical-Architectural Reserve will take all necessary measures to reduce the possible inconveniences to a minimum.

