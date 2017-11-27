Film festival Taste of Italian Movies starts in Baku

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Film Festival The Taste of Italian Movies starts in Baku, November 27.

Report was told in Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the event is held within the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World.

The Italian films will be shown to the guests of the festival, which include Italian cuisine and international prizes. All films will be shown in the Cineclub Hall for four days at Landmark III Hotel and Business Center (Nizami street 90A).

November 27

19:00. Bread and Tulips (directed by Silvio Soldini)

November 28

19:00 İnspector Montalbano (directed by Alberto Sironi)

November 29

18:30: When Italy ate in black and white (directed by Andrea Gropplero di Troppenburg)

30 November

18:30. General kitchen art (directed by Angelo Rossetti)

Access to film shows are free.

Notably, the Italian Cuisine Week is held every year in different countries with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy in order to promote the culture of the country.