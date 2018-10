Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Qena, known dance group in Egypt will present Egyptian national dances in Baku.

Report was told in the Egyptian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the performance will be held on July 29 at 18:00 in the open air in the center of Baku, Nizami street (Torgovaya).

The concert is dedicated to the National Day of Egypt - Revolution Day, which is celebrated on July 23.