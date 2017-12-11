Exhibition of Georgian artists will show dolls in Baku

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Art Gallery of the Museum Center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host doll exhibition of Georgian artists titled "Under the Angel's Wing".

Report informs referring to the press service of the Museum Center. The exposition will be timed to the New Year's holidays and will be open for visitors on December 15.

Exhibitors from Georgia will be 32 authors of art dolls - Asmat Sagiridze, "Bouillon" group, Denis Gonobolin, Elene Tsitlanadze, Marina Kenchuashvili, Nana Kaulashvili, Fiso Zaridze, puppets - Bachana Khalvashi, Temo Javakhi, Irma Kaadze, Nana Okruashvili, Nino (Nutsa) Khidasheli, small sculpture Alex Berdyshev, Alexander Asatiani, Amiran Kuprava, Gela Babunashvili, Kakhi Eradze, Keti Dzidziguri, Mariam Shvelidze, souvenir dolls and toys - "ARTMAN" group, Valentina Iordanishvili, Irma Archvadze, Manana Abzianidze, Manana Mondodauri, Manana Kipiani, Nana Beitrishvili, Tata Bakradze, Tamar Burduli, souvenirs Alexander Guoqi, Irina Lavrinenko, LTHandmade group, Sophie Etsadashvili and Nana Okruashvili.

Also within the framework of the exhibition "Under the Angel's Wing" dolls created by the Georgian artist Bachan Khalvashi will be presented for the performance "Leyli and Majnun" of the Baku Puppet Theatre headed by Tarlan Gorchu.

The works presented in the exhibition refer to various genres of puppet art: art dolls, small sculpture, puppets and souvenir dolls.