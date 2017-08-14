 Top
    Close photo mode

    Exhibition dedicated to Muslim Magomayev opens in Russia’s Orel city

    The exhibition will familiarize visitors with the editions devoted to the personality and creative activity of the singer

    Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ The exhibition dedicated to the 75th birthday of great Azerbaijani singer, actor and composer Muslim Magomayev has opened in Russia’s Orel city.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, the exhibition will last until August 24 at the Art Department of the Provincial Scientific Universal Public Library named after Ivan Bunin.

    The exhibition will familiarize visitors with the editions devoted to the personality and creative activity of Muslim Magomayev. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi