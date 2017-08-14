Exhibition dedicated to Muslim Magomayev opens in Russia’s Orel city

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ The exhibition dedicated to the 75th birthday of great Azerbaijani singer, actor and composer Muslim Magomayev has opened in Russia’s Orel city.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the exhibition will last until August 24 at the Art Department of the Provincial Scientific Universal Public Library named after Ivan Bunin.

The exhibition will familiarize visitors with the editions devoted to the personality and creative activity of Muslim Magomayev.