Baku will host exhibition to 100th anniversary of famous artist

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of honored art figure, a prominent artist of Azerbaijan Ayyub Huseynov will be held in National Art Museum of Azerbaijan.

Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan told Report, the opening ceremony of the exhibition will take place on October 25 at 17: 00. The exhibition will run until October 29.

A. Huseynov was born on September 3, 1916 in Nakhchivan. In 1930 he had graduated from Azerbaijan state art college, in 1935 - the Tbilisi State Academy of Arts.The artist has spent over fifty years of his life on education of young generation of artists and has a rendered invaluable services in the field.

Works kept in Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the National Museum of Art and collection in artist's family will be displayed.