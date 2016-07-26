Baku will host an event marking professional day of cinema workers

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ August 2 marks a professional day of cinema workers.

Report was told at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, festive event will be held at Nizami Cinema Center.

Ayaz Salayev's 'Karabakh's long chronicle' project and 'In the 40th parallel' anthology, made by the order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at 'Azərbaycanfilm' studio will be presented in the event to be attended by cultural and art workers as well as by film community.

The anthology includes 'Qara bağ' (producer Amil Mamiyev), 'Onun atası' (Zamin Mammadov), 'Postskriptum' (Emin Mirabdullayev), 'Hədiyyə' (Emin Afandiyev) short films.

A group of cinema veterans will be awarded during event.