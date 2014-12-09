Evening of Azerbaijani Culture held in Dresden

Baku. 9 December.REPORT.AZ/Another event was held in the framework of the Azerbaijani Culture Days by the organizational support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Embassy of Azerbaijan to Germany. Report informs referring the website of the Foundation, the participants listened to the works of Azerbaijani and the world composers performed by Kara Karayev Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra in the event held in the famous "Albertinum" museum, Dresden.

Members of the City Council of Dresden, Saxony land MPs, the director of the Dresden Philharmonic Anselm Rose, the director of the Dresden Museum Gizbert Porstman, the board member of city's Chamber of Commerce Helmut Goltz, the director of Dresden Art Academy Matias Fluge, the director of the State Museum in Dresden Erika Esebakh, the member of duty of director of Dresden Opera Solvayg Ekert, the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Germany, media representatives, as well as, Muslim, Orthodox, and Jewish religious leaders of the land of Saxony attended the event.