EuroVillage to entertain again citizens and visitors in Baku

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ On 2 Junea public event EuroVillage will be held on Baku Boulevard to mark the 100th anniversary of the independence of the AzerbaijanDemocratic Republic, Report informs citing the EU Delegation press-service.

EuroVillage 2018 will become a good opportunity to learn more about the European Union (EU) and its values, including the long-term co-operation and partnership relations between the EU and Azerbaijan.

As is tradition, EuroVillage will be organised by the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan in co-operation with 20 embassies of the EU Member States in Baku. Organizational support will be provided by Caspian Event Organisers, CEO.

EuroVillage will be open for visitors from 12:00 o’clock noon. A distinctive feature of this year’s event is its rich and comprehensive programme of events; as part of EuroVillage, you will be able to enjoy virtual tours around Europe, while being offered to learn national and European dances. The event will also offer karaoke music, along with the language classes led by representatives of embassies and cultural centres. During the event, visitors will be offered to participate in awareness-raising entertainment programmes where they will learn more about both chemistry and physics through experiments, not to mention face art, a wreath modelling master class, drawing by 3D pen and much more! The event also offers you a good sporting time; take your friends to score goals with football players in a dedicated pitch organised by AFFA. In addition, visitors will be able to watch a delicious culinary show of the famous European dishes, such as paella. This year’s EuroVillage is also supported by Cinema Park which will offer many interesting activities and gift tickets for visitors of the festival. For the first time within EuroVillage 2018, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan will demonstrate various types of folk art and a library. Icherisheher (Old City) Traditional Art Centre will present a collection of the national brand “Dastan”. Partner of this year’s EuroVillage is the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan; they will be participating with their own stand at this year’s event.

Azerbaijan State Gymnasium of Fine Arts named after A.N. Alekperov will also be among the participants at EuroVillage 2018; students of the gymnasium will share the art of sculpting various figures. In addition, visitors will be able to participate in a master class on pottery.

Traditionally, numerous quizzes and contests will be held for both children and adults as part of this year’s EuroVillage festival, where the winners will receive special prizes. EuroVillage 2018 will be open for visitors until late at night, and will end with a grandiose concert featuring performances from specially invited local and foreign popstars.