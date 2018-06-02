EuroVillage 2018 kicks off in Baku

Bakı. 2 iyun. REPORT.AZ/ EuroVillage kicks off on Baku Boulevard to mark the 100th anniversary of the independence of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Report informs.

As is tradition, EuroVillage is organised by the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan in co-operation with 20 embassies of the EU Member States in Baku.

The visitors is able to enjoy virtual tours around Europe, while being offered to learn national and European dances. The event will also offer karaoke, along with the language classes led by representatives of embassies and cultural centres. During the event, visitors will be offered to participate in awareness-raising entertainment programmes where they will learn more about both chemistry and physics through experiments, not to mention face art, a wreath modelling master class, drawing by 3D pen and much more.

The event also offers you a good sporting time; take your friends to score goals with football players in a dedicated pitch organised by AFFA.

In addition, visitors will be able to watch a delicious culinary show of the famous European dishes, such as paella. This year’s EuroVillage is also supported by Cinema Park which will offer many interesting activities and gift tickets for visitors of the festival. For the first time within EuroVillage 2018, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan will demonstrate various types of folk art and a library. Icherisheher (Old City) Traditional Art Centre will present a collection of the national brand “Dastan”. Partner of this year’s EuroVillage is the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan; they will be participating with their own stand at this year’s event.

EuroVillage 2018 will be open for visitors until late at night, and will end with a grandiose concert featuring performances from specially invited Azerbaijani singer-songwriter Miri Yusif and İtalian popstar In-Grid.