Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ “Eurovillage-2015” to be held in Baku on September 19. The event will be organised by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan for the third time annually, Report informs.

The EU delegation hosts the event to introduce European traditions and culture for Baku residents.

Various games and quizzes, karaoke, museum tour, music and face painting is expected to be held during the “Eurovillage-2015”.