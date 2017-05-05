European Union celebrates Europe Day in Lenkaran

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ This year's Europe Day in Azerbaijan will be celebrated in Lenkaran on May 6-7. The event organised by the Delegation of the European Union, its Member States and the Executive authorities of Lenkaran, Report informs.

For the first time, Europe Day in Azerbaijan will be celebrated outside of Baku, in the city of Lenkaran. Apart from its new location, this year's Europe Day is dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome that laid the foundation of the European Union. More than 15 EU Member States will be represented alongside the Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan in Lenkaran. The city of Lenkaran has been chosen as this year's venue for several reasons: First, the EU is interested in stepping up its engagement towards the development of the region of Lenkaran and is currently preparing a program in support of the region's socio-economic development (EU4Lankaran). Second, Lenkaran is located at a strategic position on various transport corridors that are developed between North and South, East and West. During the Europe Day festivities, a very rich and varied programme will be available for the inhabitants of Lenkaran and neighbouring regions. Students will review with European Union officials the past, present and future of the EU and its relations with Azerbaijan. An opera gala concert dedicated to the memory of opera diva Maria Callas will be transmitted live from Baku Philharmonic Hall. Exhibitions, films and a student quiz will give further insights into European culture and life. Introductory language classes are offered for those that wish to familiarize themselves with the linguistic diversity of the EU. Finally, a big open air concert featuring famous Azerbaijani performers will conclude the festivities.

Founded 60 year ago for the sake of peace and prosperity after World War II, the European Union remains a unique integration project. Representing 500 000 people today, it understands itself as a strong promoter of common European values, democratic standards and high living quality of its citizens. The EU has become a leading trading partner and foreign investor all over the world. This year's Europe day serves as an occasion to reaffirm the commitments on a unified Europe.