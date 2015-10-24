 Top
    European Film Festival to be held in Baku

    The Sixth Festival of European Films will take place from October 29 to November 6

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Sixth European Film Festival will be held in Baku from October 29 to November 6.

    Report informs, during the event organized by EU Delegation to Azerbaijan and EU embassies accredited in the country films of famous directors from Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia , Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden and UK will be shown. 

    Also on November 5, Azerbaijani film - psychological drama "The Killer" will be presented to audience during the festival.

    Entrance to the event  is  free.

