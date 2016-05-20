EU organizes drawing competition for children in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union Delegation in Azerbaijan announces the conduct of a drawing competition for children, Report informs citing the press-service of EU Delegation.

The competition called "Explore your Environment" aims to demonstrate through paintings how children in Azerbaijan perceive the environment around them, what they like and what is of concern to them

"Azerbaijan has a very rich cultural heritage and this kind of competitions helps to discover and better understand the environment around us. It helps to motivate the young generation of Azerbaijanis to express themselves and to communicate through the language of art. "We believe that art and culture can unite people and help understand and appreciate the world around", said Malena Mård, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

To participate in the competition children from 5-15 years of age have to come to the Kapellhaus (28 May Street, 35) on Sat 21 May (14.00-17.00) or Sun 22 May (10.00-14.00) and draw a picture on the given subject. All materials needed, will be provided by the EU-delegation.

The selection of winners will be done in 2 age categories (5-9; 10-15 years old) by a jury. The winners will be awarded by EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan on 25 May.

The drawing competition is funded by the Delegation of the European Union as a part of the “I can’t speak for myself. You are my voice. Street Animals in Baku” charity events organized in Kapellhaus.