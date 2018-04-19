EU Ambassador: We want to turn IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival in Baku into a tradition

© Report

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ “We want to turn IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival

into a tradition for future generations, a tradition that will unite with the EU and other countries under the aegis of tolerance.

Report informs, the head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kęstutis Jankauskas, stated at a press conference in connection with the opening of the 2nd European festival of tolerance IMAGINE on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights which coincided with 10th anniversary of Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan.

Ambassador of Poland to Azerbaijan Marek Tsalka also noted the importance of holding this event: "This festival will promote the spread of ideas of tolerance, as well as the development and strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU countries."

Imagine Euro Tolerance Festival will be held in Baku from 2 to 17 May 2018 and presents a dense calendar of events: musical performances, master classes, a theatre exhibition, film screenings, debates and discussions with internationally acclaimed film directors and musicians, who will join the Imagine Euro Tolerance Festival.

Besides EU countries, Brazil, Costa Rica, Israel, Moldova, the USA, Mexico and other countries have joined the festival.