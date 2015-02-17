Establishment of joint tourist routes between Azerbaijan and Dagestan discussed

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan received the Russian delegation in Guba headed by Minister of Culture of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation Zarema Butaeva and rector of the Moscow State Institute of Culture Tatyana Kuznetsova, who arrived on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, information disseminated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Issues of cooperation between the Republic of Dagestan and Azerbaijan in the field of culture and tourism discussed at the meeting.

The establishment of joint tourist routes between Azerbaijan and Dagestan was also discussed.