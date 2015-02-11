 Top
    Discussion of cultural program took place which will be presented to guests of Baku-2015

    Working Group meeting was held in preparation for the first European Games Baku-2015

    Baku. February 11. REPORT.AZ/ Today the Ministry of Culture and Tourism held a meeting of the working group established in connection with the organization of cultural and tourist programs to prepare for the first European Games Baku-2015.

    Report informs a meeting with the Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfaz Garayev, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov and responsible persons of both structures was devoted to discussion of the organization at a high level of cultural programs, which will be presented to the guests during the first European games.

    An information provided about the programs of theater and concert facilities, cinemas, museums, programs for the open air, which will be presented to the guests in the days of games, as well as additional services for guests acquainted with the cultural heritage, art of Azerbaijan and also discussed the organization of more extensive measures.

