Deputy Minister: Armenians also tried to misappropriate our musical instruments

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ "With its vandal attitude towards Azerbaijani music, cuisine, history and cultural values as a whole, Armenians attempted to misappropriate, nationalize and to make their mock Armenian musical instruments".

Report informs, Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Adalat Valiyev said addressing scientific-practical conference "Azerbaijani national musical instruments: Our past and present".

"It is no secret that the process continues to this day. The ministry, together with other related government agencies taking the necessary steps in this direction. The works will further continue", Deputy Minister added.

He also noted that after gaining independence, Azerbaijan has taken important steps in the development of musical instruments.