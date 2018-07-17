Deputy Minister: "About 59,000 pupils study in schools of Ministry of Culture"

© Report/Elçin Murad

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, 210 educational institutions, 159 children's music school, 49 children's art, mugham and ashug schools operate within the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Report informs, Deputy Culture Minister Sevda Mammadaliyeva said.

She noted that about 59 thousand pupils study in these educational institutions on folk instruments, piano, string, wind instruments, drums, singer, vocal and other specialties. More than 15,000 teachers work: “These schools raise talented people".

The deputy minister added that the Ministry has always paid attention to the artistic education of children from IDP families.