Days of Azerbaijani culture will be held in Moscow

    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ The festival of national cultures "My Home - Moscow" will organize Days of Azerbaijani Culture on February 3.

    Report informs citing the Moscow City Hall official website.

    Participants of the festival will be able to get acquainted with the culture of Azerbaijan, taste national dishes and take part in master classes in folk art.

    Along with this, on this day in the Moscow Palace of Pioneers there will be an exhibition of folk costumes and paintings of national artists of Azerbaijan, thematic master classes on face painting and playing on national instruments.

    Participants of the festival will also be able to see the children's play "The Tale of the Adventures of Jyrtdan."

    The entrance to the event is free.

