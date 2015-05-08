Day of Polonia celebrated in Baku

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku celebrated the Day of Polonia.

Report informs referring to the Polish Embassy to Azerbaijan, at the event held in the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan and organized by the Center of Polish Culture "Polonia", was held a concert. The event was opened by Ambassador of Poland to Azerbaijan Marek Tsalka.

At the concert, besides the members of the society "Polonia", also made a performance the students of art school No.3 of Sumgait city.