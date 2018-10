Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Day of Indonesian coffee will be held in Baku on 28 of August, "Report" was informed at the Embassy of Indonesia.

During the event at one of coffee cafes in Baku, 6 various sorts of coffee will be presented.

The event will be held from 1 till 10 pm. Coffee will be served free of charge.

Note that, "kopi luwak" coffee from Indonesia is considered to be the most expensive sort of coffee in the world.