Abulfaz Garayev meets with British Secretary of State

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev has left for Coventry, UK, to hold a presentation on the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Baku and Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, Report informs citing the Ministry of Culture.

As a part of his visit to Great Britain, the minister met with Michael Ellis, Secretary of State for Arts, Heritage and Tourism.

The sides exchanged views on the state of cultural relations between the two countries. Garayev noted that along with economic ties between the two countries, relations in the fields of museums, libraries, cultural heritage, theater and musical relations are developing day by day: "At present, the Azerbaijani side is seriously studying the British experience in the development of culture and creative industries and cooperates with the British Council to this end."

Michael Ellis voiced his readiness to cooperate with official Baku in the relevant fields in the field of culture. Highly appreciating Azerbaijan's role in UNESCO, Ellis wished success in the organization of the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee in Baku.

Garayev provided detailed information on the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Baku on 2-3 May this year and on the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which will last from June 30 to July 10. He invited Ellis to visit Baku.

During the meeting, the sides decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cultural ties between the two countries and prepare an action plan on its basis.