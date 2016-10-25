Croatian president visits Azerbaijan Carpet Museum

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović has visited Azerbaijan Carpet Museum on October 25.

Report informs, Director of the museum, Shirin Melikova informed the president on ancient art of carpet weaving of the Azerbaijani people, its history and traditions.

She said that the museum's collection, which represents main artistic aspects of the Azerbaijani carpet weaving art, also, demonstrates harmony of rare beauty, materials used, weaving techniques, delicate and deep art features of carpets.

The head of state was informed that national art of carpet weaving was entered into the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List on November 16, 2010 thanks to the hard work of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva as well as that day is celebrated as a Day of Azerbaijani Carpet in the country.

Then Croatian President was acquainted with the Jewelry fund of the museum. Gold and silver exhibits of different historical periods of Azerbaijan have been included in the fund.