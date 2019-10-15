​Concert “Note Azzurre” to be held in Baku

On October 20 th at Rashid Behbudov Theater will take place the Concert “Note Azzurre”, with music by Azerbaijani composer Kamalia Ali-zadeh, Italian composer Stefano Muscaritolo and Italian Classical and Film-music as well, Report informs.

Also local musicians will take a part to the concert such as soprano Farida Mammadova, Elina Ismet (violin), Samir Asadov (violin), Uzeir Mahmudbeyli (viola), Eyyub Aliyev (cello), Lala Sadikhzade (piano) and the mugam trio: Sahib Pashazadeh (tar), Togrul Asadullayev (kamancha) and Soltan Aliyev (nagara).

The event, fruit of the continual cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan, is organized in occasion of the visit of the mayor of Corbetta (Milan) to discuss possible relations between institutions of both of cities and to create favorable conditions to foster collaborative projects and partnership in different fields such as cultural, commercial, industrial, sport and touristic promotion. The title of concert “Note Azzurre in Baku” (tr. Blue Notes) takes the name of the publication of collection of comments and sketches realized during the firsts years of Unit of Italy by the great Italian writer Carlo Dossi (1849-1912), in which several times is mentioned the town Corbetta, that can represent on one hand the emphasis on Culture of this little jewel-town in the region of Milan, and on the other hand a transposition of this concept of mutual cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan.