Concert dedicated to 100th anniversary of Baku's liberation to be held in park of Heydar Aliyev Centre

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ A concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Baku's liberation will be held in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center on September 15.

Report informs citing the Center that Azerbaijani singers and music bands, as well as Turkey's famous dance group "Anatolian Fire" will perform in the concert program.

The songs featuring love for motherland, Baku, the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, as well as popular songs will be included in the concert program.

People's Artists of Azerbaijan Aygun Kazimova, Eyyub Yagubov, Honored Artists Lala Mammadova, Tunzala Aghayeva, Sevda Alekberzade, Sabina Babayeva , as well as well-known singers Natavan Habibi, Jeyhun Zeynalov, Murad Arif, “Gaya” and “Rast” groups will perform during the event. Turkey's famous "Anatolian Fire" band will arise a special interest to the night with their mysterious dance.

The event starts at 20.00. The entry to the concert is free.