    Restoration of Narikala fortress in Tbilisi ends in late 2017

    280,000 USD allocated for repairs

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Restoration of Narikala fortress (Naryn-Kala - "Small Fortress") in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi will be completed in late 2017. 

    Report informs citing the Georgian media, repair works will be carried out by Tbilisi Development Fund.

    Restoration work have started in October 2016. 280,000 USD allocated, of which 115.400 will be used in 2016.

    Notably, the fortress was built in IV century. The main fortifications have survived, dating back to XVI-XVII centuries.However, the earthquake that occurred in 1827, caused damage to the structure.

