Collection by Azerbaijani fashion designer displayed in Paris - PHOTO

© Report

Paris. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani fashion designer Gunel’s 2018 spring and summer collection was displayed in Paris, France.

The Western European bureau of Report News Agency informs, her collection was shown in the famous in Ritz hotel located in the historical Vendome square of Paris.

The displayed clothes were sewn based on the tales of Hans Christian Andersen.

Famous fashion designers of Paris and eminent personalities from the world of arts attended the show. It was sixth show of her collection in Paris. Fashion house of Azerbaijani designer “Gyunel Couture” is based in London. Gunel created most of her clothes inspiring by the rich culture and art of Azerbaijan.