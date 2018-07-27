Cinema of Azerbaijan to celebrate 120th anniversary

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ On August 2, at 19:00, Nizami Cinema Center will host a National Cinema Day and a jubilee event dedicated to the 120th anniversary of Cinema of Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Ministry the event will feature Documentary film of Yavar Rzayev about the history of the Azerbaijani cinema and its rich development path.

At the same time, a group of cinematographers will be rewarded at a ceremony to be attended by culture and art figures, artists and movie community artists.