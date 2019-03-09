Chingiz Mustafayev to represent Azerbaijan in Eurovision-2019

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Young singer Chingiz Mustafayev will represent Azerbaijan in the Eurovision-2019 international song contest due in Tel-Aviv.

Report informs citing the Public Television and Radio of Azerbaijan that 27-year-old Mustafayev will sing the song 'Truth' by Bulgarian-Austrian composer Borislav Milanov.

The Eurovision 2019 contest is due in early May, with the semifinals to take place on May 14 and 16 and the final scheduled for May 18 in Tel-Aviv.

The Azerbaijani representative will perform in the second half of the second semifinal on May 16.