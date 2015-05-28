Central Scientific Library to put in use in September

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Transportation of books placed in the main building of ANAS (Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences) from the old library into the new building of the Central Scientific Library (CSL) completed. Report was told in the press service of the Central Scientific Library of ANAS.

According to the information, the transportation process began in November of last year and ended on May 28, the process was held with support of the leadership of ANAS, CSL staff, the Office of Civil Defense Troops of Civil Defense of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. In special rooms of the library have already been registered and placed 1,571,000 books.

In addition, 17 thousand books from the fund of rare books and 75,000 books from the fund of oriental literature provided with electronic chips integrated in the security system.

The library will be put in use in September, 2015.