Carpet Museum to host 'Restored exhibits' show

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ An exhibition will be held at the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

Report informs citing the press service of the museum, on September 15 at 17:00 pm, the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum will host opening ceremony of 'Restored exhibits' show.

According to the information, employees of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum and Scientific and Restoration Center for Museum Riches and Memorial Things have carried out necessary works on 690 exhibits, which required to be restored and conserved.

49 exhibits will be shown, which include pile carpet, napless carpet, carpet products, embroidery, clothing, artistic metal and china, glass, wooden products. These exhibits are the most fascinating art works of the museum collection, distinguishing with their material and history. During the exhibition, open master classes will be held by the restorers to watch live the conservation process of the exhibits.

The exhibition will run until September 29.