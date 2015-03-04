 Top
    Close photo mode

    Capitals of Azerbaijani literature and cuisine revealed

    The project Capitals of Culture declared open by Minister Abulfas Garayev

    Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today in the Carpet Museum named after Latif Kerimov was held a presentation of the Capitals of the folk art of Azerbaijan in 2015.

    Report informs in accordance with the new program Capital of folk art, Shamakhi declared as the capital of Azerbaijani literature, and the Gakh city the capital of the Azerbaijani national cuisine.

    Making a speech in the event, Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev announced the project entitled 'Capitals of Culture' open. The Minister said that a project implementation started in 2010 and spoke about the work done over the past 5 years.

    Mentioning the inclusion of two new nominations in the list in 2015, A.Garayev spoke about the importance of projects entitled 'The capital of Azerbaijan literature' and 'The capital of Azerbaijani national cuisine'. Stating the importance of protecting the Azerbaijani national cuisine, Abulfas Garayev pointed about the need for such projects and activities in order to stop the enemy's appropriation to assign our cuisine.

    In conclusion, Shamakhi city was declared as the capital of Azerbaijan literature, and Gakh as the capital of Azerbaijani national cuisine in 2015.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi