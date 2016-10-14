Budapest features personal exhibition of Azerbaijani artist

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Azerbaijan in Hungary organized an exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of "Constitution Act on State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Report informs referring to the Embassy, a personal exhibition of young artist Maryam Ibrahimova was organized in Budapest jointly with the Azerbaijan-Hungary Intercultural Dialogue Fund.

The exhibition, which was attended by the Ambassador Vilayat Guliyev and the fund's director Sevinj Mujiri, attracted great interest of Hungarian viewers.