Bishkek hosts 2nd Turkish Council Youth Festival

Bishkek. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ The 2nd Turkish Council Youth Festival is held in Bishkek, the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Report's correspondent from Bishkek informs, the festival opens with a roundtable on "Youth in the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries".

Kanat Amankulov, director of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical education and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic, said that these discussions will lead to further expansion of cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries.

Director of the project of the Turkish Council Secretariat, Jildiz Uzakova spoke about the importance of the event. She particularly underlined the steps taken by Azerbaijan to strengthen cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries. According to her, many decisions within the Turkish Council were adopted in Azerbaijan. He stressed that the first youth festival was successfully held in Ganja city of Azerbaijan: "In addition, Azerbaijan is actively involved in the economic sphere of the Turkish Council. Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, initiated by Baku, is an important project for Turkish-speaking countries".