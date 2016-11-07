 Top
    Close photo mode

    Berlin hosts exhibition of Azerbaijani artists

    Exhibition will run until December 1

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Aserbaidschan Trifft Japan" art exhibition was opened in the Berlin-Baku gallery in Germany.

    Report informs citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the event was attended by people of art from Germany, Azerbaijan and Japan, Cultural Affairs Officer of Azerbaijani Embassy to Germany, Sara Abbasova, Executive Director of the Coordination Center for Azerbaijanis in Germany, Heydar Mirza and Head of the Berlin office of Azerbaijan Student Network, Asif Masimov.

    Over 30 works of Azerbaijani and Japanese artists are exhibited. In the exhibition, Azerbaijan is represented by Telman Guliyev, Gunay Shamsi, Magdalena Mehdizade and Yegana Asadova, Japan by Tomoko Kazama, Rikka Ayasaki, Iku Higuchi, Tsieku Itsinoze.

    The exhibition will run until December 1. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi