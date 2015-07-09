 Top
    BEGOC thanks the Ministry of Culture and Tourism

    C.Gibson congratulated the Minister on the occasion of successful organization and completion of the First European Games

    Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 European Games Operating Committee thanked the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for the held and support before and during the Baku 2015 the I European Games.

    Report was informed by the Ministry, the European Games Operating Committee Communications Director Colin Gibson sent a letter of thanks to the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Abulfas Garayev.

    According to the letter, C.Gibson congratulated the Minister on the occasion of successful organization and completion of the First European Games and noted that Azerbaijan signed an innovation in the international sporting calendar.

