Actor Bashir Safaroglu's anniversary to be marked in Russia, Turkey and US

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ The events will start to be held from March on the occasion of Azerbaijani peoples' artist, a well-known actor Bashir Safaroglu's 90th anniversary.

Report was told by the actor's daughter Afag Bashirgizi.

"Bashir Safaroglu's birthday is on March 11. We will commemorate may father by visiting his grave. The anniversary events will be held in Moscow on March 17, in Turkey on March 24. The solemn anniversary ceremony will be held in Baku on October," she said.

A. Bashirgizi also noted that Bashir Safaroglu's anniversary will be held in U.S. too: "That event will take place on May 16-20."

In addition, Afag Bashirgizi celebrates her 60th anniversary this year.