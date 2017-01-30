Bangladesh hosts series of trainings funded by Azerbaijan within UNESCO project

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Series of capacity-building trainings aiming at strengthening the national institutional capacities of Bangladesh are being held in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Report informs citing the UNESCO website, trainings are held under the project ‘Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage for Sustainable Development in Bangladesh’, which is funded by the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Fund with the generous contribution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The workshop combines theoretical and practical sessions as well as a field exercise guided by a UNESCO-accredited facilitator.