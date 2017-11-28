Baku will play host to winter charity fair

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The winter charity fair “Winter Bazar” will be held in Baku at Passage 1901 on December 3. The proceeds from an event will be spent for needs of people with physical disabilities.

Report informs, the organizer of the fair is HQS Group, company which is involved in the development of Muslim industry in Azerbaijan.

The fair will feature paid soap making master classes for children and building the layout of mosque, free training for adults on face care will be held by the invited cosmologists from Ukraine. In addition, an arear will be allotted for creative activity of children where they will be able to draw and carve all sorts of trinkets while their parents do the shopping.

Considering that December 3 marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities organizers allotted 10 seats for creative people with disabilities where they can demonstrate and sell their crafts.

Half of the proceeds from fair will be directed to the needs of disabled people “HƏYAT” (LIFE) Foundation and “Damla” charity organization.

Winter Bazar will function on December 3 from 10:00 am to 19:00 pm. Celebrities and prominent figures of Azerbaijan will also attend the event.