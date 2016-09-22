Baku will play host to exhibition devoted to Astrakhan

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Government of Astrakhan region Konstantin Markelov has met with Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Minister of Communications and High Technologies Elmir Valizade within the 2nd Caspian Media Forum.

Report informs citing the Astrakhan media, during the meeting E.Valizade expressed interest in cooperation and exchange of experiences with Astrakhan region on several fields.

Chairman of the Government of Astrakhan region also spoke about the plan on holding Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Astrakhan in the anniversary year.

Baku will host information and culture exhibition on Astrakhan. Rare photos and documents, stored in Astrakhan archive as well as original copies of the documents about famous Swedish scientist Alfred Nobel, who has lived and worked in Baku, will be demonstrated.