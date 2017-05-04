Baku will mark birthday of outstanding Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ A cultural program with the performance of Indian dances and music will be organized in Baku.

Report was informed in the Indian embassy in Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the event is timed to the birthday of Nobel laureate, an outstanding Indian poet and prose writer Rabindranath Tagore.

The event will be held on May 5 at the Azerbaijan University of Languages.

Rabindranath Tagore (May 7, 1861 - August 7, 1941) is an Indian writer, poet, composer, artist, public figure. His works shaped the Bengali literature and music. He became the first among non-Europeans who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature (1913).

Tagore began to write poetry at the age of eight. At the age of sixteen, he wrote the first novels and dramas, published his poetry works under the pseudonym of “Sun Lion”. Tagore's poems today are hymns of India and Bangladesh.