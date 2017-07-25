Baku will host Turkish World Documentary Film Festival

© DailySabah

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish World Documentary Film Festival is set to take place from September 27 to November 7 in several countries, including in Azerbaijan, Report informs citing Daily Sabah.

This year, the regulatory board will bring the festival to seven countries: Turkey, Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Macedonia, as well as eight cities and 16 movie theaters, including in Baku. The aim is to reach more than 40,000 young viewers with day-long sessions over two days in each of the 16 movie theaters.

The festival will start when the selection committee, comprised of faculty members from the seven partner universities, namely Istanbul University, Marmara University, Şehit Ömer Halisdemir University, Eastern Mediterranean University, Baku State University, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kyrgyz Turkish Manas University and Skopje Fon University meet in Istanbul on Aug. 22-26.

The festival organized by the Journalists Association of the Turkish World with the support of the Promotion Fund of the Turkish Prime Ministry, Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), Anadolu Agency (AA) and the Union of Turkish World Municipalities.