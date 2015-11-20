 Top
    Baku will host tequila tasting

    Guests of the event will be given detailed information on the production and types of the drink

    Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host the tasting of the world famous Mexican alcoholic drink tequila.

    Report was told in the Mexican Embassy to Azerbaijan, tasting for the media representatives and admirers of Mexican culture will be held on November 24 at the Ambassador's residence.

    Guests of the event will be given detailed information on the production and types of the drink.

    Variation of the national drink of Mexico - tequila is made from the blue agave, mainly in the state of Jalisco. 62% of tequila produced in Mexico is exported.

