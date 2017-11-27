Baku will host Silk Way Festival in December

© Report

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ German Goethe-Institute will organize festival Baku Silk Way attracting famous musicians from Germany, Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the press release of German embassy to Azerbaijan.

As part of events, jazz concerts, musical seminars and various exhibitions are planned to be held in Baku on December 5-14. Artists from the countries located on the historic Silk Way route will also attend the events.

The goal of the festival is to create opportunity for international exchange of creative and experience between the artists of East and West, also familiarize the participants with German culture.

The entry is free of charge.