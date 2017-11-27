 Top
    Baku will host Silk Way Festival in December

    German Goethe-Institute will organize cultural events in Baku in December
    Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ German Goethe-Institute will organize festival Baku Silk Way attracting famous musicians from Germany, Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

    As part of events, jazz concerts, musical seminars and various exhibitions are planned to be held in Baku on December 5-14. Artists from the countries located on the historic Silk Way route will also attend the events.

    The goal of the festival is to create opportunity for international exchange of creative and experience between the artists of East and West, also familiarize the participants with German culture.

    The entry is free of charge. 

